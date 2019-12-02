50th Consecutive Family Thanksgiving

50 years ago down in Fort Yates, a unique tradition was born. Lane Henkins shows us how it all got started and continues to this day.

Jean & Doug Sanford: “The way I remember it is that Loretta and I ran into each other at the grocery store, in Fort Yates. And we were talking about what we were going to do for Thanksgiving. And she and I both said that we wouldn’t be able to go home, to our parent’s home that weekend. So we decided we’d eat together and that’s where it started.”

To say that Doug and Jean Sanford, and Gerry and Loretta Hegstad have been meeting up for Thanksgiving Dinner for a while is an understatement. And what started as one day, grew into so much more.

Loretta and Gerry Hegstad: “And it used to be when we started out together four days, Thanksgiving weekend. It wasn’t Thanksgiving day it was Thanksgiving weekend for the first couple of years because we were living in different towns and it became the holiday of the year.”

As their kids got older and grandkids came along, the weekend reverted back to a single day. But the joy of gathering together as a family is still felt just as much.

Loretta: “The noise, the laughter the joy that is just a part of the whole thing.”

Doug: “Echoing what Jean said, just listening to them in the background there. Their lives have gotten to where they don’t interchange on a daily basis anymore they’ve all moved out. But when it comes to Thanksgiving, they just pick up like it was yesterday.”

And after this year, it isn’t just the family bonding the younger generations will have to pick up.

Jean: “We’re kind of hoping to pass the Turkey to the next generation of kids. An um.. teaching them how to cut turkey and how many potatoes to cook.”

And while the turkey tradition may be getting passed on, that doesn’t mean it’s slowing down anytime soon.

Gerry:”Its been a good ride, and hopefully its not over.”

The Sanfords and the Hegstads have been meeting up for 50 years and plan on another 50, for KX News in Bismarck, Lane Henkins.

Next year, there’s already been a battle over who’s going to host the next Thanksgiving Feast