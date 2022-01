Fifty-one years ago, the first Minuteman III squadron became operational on Minot Air Force Base.

On Jan. 8, 1971, the 741st Strategic Missile Squadron was established as the first operational Minuteman III unit.

The Air Force then selected Minot AFB’s 91st Strategic Missile Wing as the first missile wing to receive the new Minuteman III missile.

By December that year, the Strategic Air Command placed all three squadrons (740 SMS, 741, SMS and 742 SMS) with 150 Minuteman III missiles.