CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — A 52-year-old Georgia man was killed after he lost control of his Ford F250 while traveling west on 27th Street and was ejected from his pickup.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the exact time when the incident occurred is currently under investigation. However, they do know that the crash happened roughly two miles northeast of Amenia.

The report from the NDHP stated that when the driver lost control, he entered a ditch causing him to overturn and be ejected from his pickup. The F250 came to rest on its roof and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. A service dog was also located on the scene and transported to Casselton Veterinary Service to be cared for.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol at this time.