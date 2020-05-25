520 veteran flags lined streets of Bottineau honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Bottineau residents spent Monday morning honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice at their annual Memorial Day Parade. While the parade only lasted a couple of hours, people spent the afternoon looking at all the flags on the streets.

Volunteers were busy Monday morning hanging 520 flags all over town. Underneath each flag is a plaque that says the name of the veteran and which branch of service they were in.

The program started in 1984 with 50 flags and it’s gotten bigger every year.

“We hear a comment every once in a while we should quit, but I want to be in the flag program and I’m not ready to go yet,” said Ron Bergman, director of flag program.

While some people say the flag program should stop, others say the flags are their favorite part of the parade in Bottineau.

“I’m glad that we’re still honoring them. The flags are my absolute favorite part of this year. We have people that get up early in the morning and put them up, and still did it this year even with the pandemic. It makes me feel very happy, and very patriotic and proud to be here,” said Kerry Olson, Bottineau resident.

Junior high students were working on a project where you scan a barcode on the flag and it would tell you even more about that veteran, but they couldn’t finish because school moved online, due to the pandemic.