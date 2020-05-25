520 veteran flags lined streets of Bottineau honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bottineau residents spent Monday morning honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice at their annual Memorial Day Parade. While the parade only lasted a couple of hours, people spent the afternoon looking at all the flags on the streets.

Volunteers were busy Monday morning hanging 520 flags all over town. Underneath each flag is a plaque that says the name of the veteran and which branch of service they were in. 

The program started in 1984 with 50 flags and it’s gotten bigger every year. 

“We hear a comment every once in a while we should quit, but I want to be in the flag program and I’m not ready to go yet,” said Ron Bergman, director of flag program.

While some people say the flag program should stop, others say the flags are their favorite part of the parade in Bottineau. 

“I’m glad that we’re still honoring them. The flags are my absolute favorite part of this year. We have people that get up early in the morning and put them up, and still did it this year even with the pandemic. It makes me feel very happy, and very patriotic and proud to be here,” said Kerry Olson, Bottineau resident.

Junior high students were working on a project where you scan a barcode on the flag and it would tell you even more about that veteran, but they couldn’t finish because school moved online, due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fishing Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Memorial Day"

Memorial Day in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"

Robert One Minute 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-24"

State Lab Equipment Malfunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Lab Equipment Malfunction"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge