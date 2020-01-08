$5,400 donated to Minot DMS Transition to Life Program

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot received a $5,400 Community Investment Grant from Enbridge to support their Transition to Life: Finding my Future Self.

Transition to Life: Finding my Future Self is an ongoing program at Dakota Memorial School.

The program will guide students through questions like, “How will I succeed in the new school or work environment using the coping skills I learned at DMS?” “What options do I have for future schooling and/or work?” “What do I want to do with the rest of my life?” “What kind of support do I need from my family, friends, and/or community?”

The Ranch said almost all DMS students face unique challenges when transitioning from one environment to another.

They typically come from home/school environments with little to no support, and they have rarely if ever, experienced success in school or at home. Many of their students are the first in their families to graduate high school and their families have placed very little emphasis on education. They also haven’t had the opportunity to discuss future needs and plans, sometimes because no one believed in them enough to realize they had choices.

They said the additional support they can provide thanks to Enbridge will help kids transition from a residential school environment to a public school or work environment and prepare them to be successful in the community.