$5,400 donated to Minot DMS Transition to Life Program

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot received a $5,400 Community Investment Grant from Enbridge to support their Transition to Life: Finding my Future Self.

Transition to Life: Finding my Future Self is an ongoing program at Dakota Memorial School.

The program will guide students through questions like, “How will I succeed in the new school or work environment using the coping skills I learned at DMS?” “What options do I have for future schooling and/or work?” “What do I want to do with the rest of my life?” “What kind of support do I need from my family, friends, and/or community?”

The Ranch said almost all DMS students face unique challenges when transitioning from one environment to another.

They typically come from home/school environments with little to no support, and they have rarely if ever, experienced success in school or at home. Many of their students are the first in their families to graduate high school and their families have placed very little emphasis on education. They also haven’t had the opportunity to discuss future needs and plans, sometimes because no one believed in them enough to realize they had choices.

They said the additional support they can provide thanks to Enbridge will help kids transition from a residential school environment to a public school or work environment and prepare them to be successful in the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge