Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash outside of Beach early Friday morning.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m.

The driver was traveling westbound on I-94, east of the Sentinel Butte exit.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the median, and the driver attempted to get back on the roadway, but overcorrected and rolled into a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.