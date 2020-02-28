5G devices may soon be placed in Magic City

Those in the Magic City are about to get faster cell phone service. 5G technology is the latest in wireless communication and Minot City Council members just approved for the change to come to Minot.

Members approved a contract with Verizon to install devices in larger areas like Minot State University and Dakota Square Mall. One alderman discussed what people can expect.

“As 5G is deployed, people will have much stronger cell phone connection, with much more bandwidth. They will be able to do a lot of this that now are kind of a struggle,” said Alderman Mark Jantzer.

Jantzer said if approved at the second reading, he expects the company will want to install these devices as fast as possible.

Three will be installed initially, then more will be added later. He also said people will need a 5G capable phone to enjoy the higher speeds.

