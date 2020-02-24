5th annual Little Black Dress Campaign raising money for ‘Girls Who Code’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

You may notice women wearing black dresses throughout the week, but they’re wearing them for a reason.

The 5th annual Little Black Dress Campaign is put on every year by the United Way. This year, it has partnered with Full STEAM Ahead to raise money.

The organization will use the funds for the “Girls Who Code” program, a non-profit that teaches girls how to code. Although the coding program hasn’t started yet, it is set to begin this Fall.

The goal is to raise $15,000 and so far, $650 dollars has been raised.

“Women United really tries to embrace not only women but children in our community,” said Marisa Trueblood, Women United member. “Just so that way we can kind of show what women can do as a group and then hopefully pass that on to the next generation of women in our community.”

The fundraiser will end Thursday, Feb. 27. If you would like to donate to the Little Black Dress campaign, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

