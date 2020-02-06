5th annual MHA Nation Ice Warrior Plunge coming up

The fifth annual Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation Ice Warrior Plunge into Lake Sakakawea will be Feb. 26, on the Four Bears Peninsula.

Proceeds raised from the Ice Warrior Plunge will go to the American Indian Cancer Foundation (AICAF) and local cancer organizations.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said last year alone, over $80,000 was raised.

“We are taking the plunge into frigid Lake Sakakawea for a reason,” said Chairman Fox. “In addition to helping those who suffer from cancer, we are promoting wellness and having some fun with a positive community event.”

The AICAF is a national non-profit dedicated to addressing the high rates of cancer among Native Americans. AICAF is focused on program and policy changes that provide tribal members with greater access to treatment and prevention strategies.

Chairman Fox will also dedicate proceeds to local North Dakota cancer organizations.

This year’s event will begin with registration at 10 a.m. and the plunge at 11.

Ice Warrior Pledge sheets are available at the Chairman’s Office. Food will be provided, and the event is open to all.