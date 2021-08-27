5th annual Minot food truck festival pulls into town

FILE – In this In this Sept. 21, 2014 file photo, Microbar food truck owner Bart Smit holds a container of yellow mealworms during a food truck festival in Antwerp, Belgium. Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket’s shelves and restaurants across Europe. The 27 nations of the European Union gave the greenlight Tuesday, May 4, 2021 to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle’s larvae on the market as a “novel food.” (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

If you’re looking for a place with good food and lots of fun, all while supporting a good cause, then this is the event for you.

The 5th Annual Minot Food Truck Festival will be held this Sunday, Aug. 29 at Oak Park.

There will be 20 food trucks that range from barbeque to Filipino food, to ice cream.

There will also be a beer garden, bounce houses, live music and even an ax-throwing tournament.

The festival raises money for NDStrong, a nonprofit that teaches students from kindergarten to college, about video production and media literacy.

Eric Thoemke, the Director of the Minot Food Truck Festival, said that every year the festival raises between $10,000 and $20,000 to help fund their program.

“We go into the schools and we just have a ton of fun with the kids,” said Thoemke. “You can check us out on YouTube, you can type in the Film Dudes on YouTube and you can find us. Or NDStrong on YouTube and you can see all the goofy videos that we make with the kids. It’s really a fun time.”

The Food Truck Festival will be this Sunday at Oak Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets will cost $5 for adults, $3 for children, students and military, and kids 3 and under are free.

The admission fee does not cover the cost of food trucks, vendors or activities.

Cash and cards will be accepted at both entrances and there will be an ATM on site.