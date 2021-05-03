5th annual Recovery Reinvented returning in person in October

The fifth annual Recovery Reinvented, hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum, will return in person on Oct. 25 in Bismarck, Gov. Burgum announced on Monday.

Recovery Reinvented will be held at the Bismarck Event Center and is free and open to the public. A press release says the event will be broadcast online as well.

The event will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts.

In a change to this year’s event, they’re asking the public to share short videos describing their connection to addiction and recovery, which will be compiled and shared throughout the day.

Registration will open at a later date. For more information, CLICK HERE.