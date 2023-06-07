MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck event was held from 5-8 p.m. at the Maysa Arena in Minot.

It was hosted by the Magic City Discovery Center and the Minot Park District.

The event serves as a way to show different work vehicles to children and allow them to sit in them, touch them, and learn more about them.

From 5-6 p.m., there was a quiet hour with no lights, sounds, or motion for families with children with sensory needs.

KX News Reporter Lauren Davis interviewed Mike Bloms, a truck driver for BNSF about his job and the vehicle he drives.