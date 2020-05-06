5th-grade teacher shares why time away from students is hard for teachers like her

Teacher appreciation day is a great way for students to show their teachers how much they care about them. Showing appreciation this year is a little different. Students can’t give a hug or high-five and instead have to say thank you, virtually.

“Getting to hear from them everyday, still is the best part of my day,” said Peg Morris, fifth-grade teacher.

Morris is a fifth-grade teacher at Washington Elementary. This is her seventh year, and she says it’s hard not sending her 21 students off to middle school.

“Usually, you know, we get to wind the year down, and spend some time together. We get to work on how middle school will be, those tricky combination locks, we get to sort of spend some time preparing for all of that, and we just didn’t get that this year,” Morris said.

And for other fifth, eighth and 12th grade teachers, just like Morris, they won’t get the chance to see their students roaming the halls next year. Students like fifth-grader Julia Jacobs, who is moving away at the end of the school year.

“I’m going to miss her because she was a really good teacher and she’s really nice,” Jacobs said.

So nice that she even had a couple of former students stop by while we were there. They shared with us why they miss her the most and they even got the chance to say goodbye last year.

“I miss her a lot. She was really nice and we always had fun in class,” said Dreyden Waind, sixth-grader.

“She taught me like stuff. Like math and things like that, but then she also taught like how to be respectful,” said Cole Layman, sixth-grader.

One of her end of the year traditions sticks with them throughout middle school.

“It’s definitely worth a combination lock and a hug at the end. So, we hope we can still do at least half of that,” Morris said.

While everyone is appreciating teachers on this day, she is appreciating them.

“I just miss them, yeah. I’d like to hug all their little faces,” Morris said.

Students driving by gave her and other teachers cards and gifts to show how much they appreciate all of their hard work.