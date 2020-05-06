Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

5th-grade teacher shares why time away from students is hard for teachers like her

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Teacher appreciation day is a great way for students to show their teachers how much they care about them. Showing appreciation this year is a little different. Students can’t give a hug or high-five and instead have to say thank you, virtually.

“Getting to hear from them everyday, still is the best part of my day,” said Peg Morris, fifth-grade teacher.

Morris is a fifth-grade teacher at Washington Elementary. This is her seventh year, and she says it’s hard not sending her 21 students off to middle school.

“Usually, you know, we get to wind the year down, and spend some time together. We get to work on how middle school will be, those tricky combination locks, we get to sort of spend some time preparing for all of that, and we just didn’t get that this year,” Morris said.

And for other fifth, eighth and 12th grade teachers, just like Morris, they won’t get the chance to see their students roaming the halls next year. Students like fifth-grader Julia Jacobs, who is moving away at the end of the school year. 

“I’m going to miss her because she was a really good teacher and she’s really nice,” Jacobs said.

So nice that she even had a couple of former students stop by while we were there. They shared with us why they miss her the most and they even got the chance to say goodbye last year.

“I miss her a lot. She was really nice and we always had fun in class,” said Dreyden Waind, sixth-grader.

“She taught me like stuff. Like math and things like that, but then she also taught like how to be respectful,” said Cole Layman, sixth-grader.

One of her end of the year traditions sticks with them throughout middle school. 

“It’s definitely worth a combination lock and a hug at the end. So, we hope we can still do at least half of that,” Morris said.

While everyone is appreciating teachers on this day, she is appreciating them.

“I just miss them, yeah. I’d like to hug all their little faces,” Morris said.

Students driving by gave her and other teachers cards and gifts to show how much they appreciate all of their hard work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Ballot Application

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Application"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"

Bismarck Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Baseball"

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge