6 Bismarck High athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Local News

It’s the first day potential NCAA athletes outside of Division I football could announce their college intentions. Today at Bismarck High, they had six.

Olivia Dickerson committed to U-Mary in volleyball. Rayni Vorachek is going to U-Mary to play soccer. Cadee Ryckman will play basketball for the Marauders. Emma Barta committed to Butler Community College for softball.

Morgan Olhauser, who is going to the University of Mary for track and field, finished second at state last year in the shot put.

Elle Hill, who committed to the University of Green Bay-Wisconsin to play soccer, is believed to be the first girls’ soccer player at Bismarck High to sign a Division I scholarship in that sport.

“I feel in love with it,” Ohlhauser said. “I will be living on campus my freshman year. I live a couple of minutes away from home, but I want to be able to get in on that college life.”

“Their coaching staff,” Hill said. “I liked their coaching staff a lot better. They seem a little more competitive and that’s the aspect that I like.”

Outside of football and Division I basketball the last day athletes can sign is Aug. 20, 2020.

