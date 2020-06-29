6 cases of Cyclosporiasis illness due to bagged salad recall

An outbreak linked to bagged salad across the Midwest, has made its way to the peace garden state.

6 people in North Dakota have contracted Cyclosporiasis from certain brands of salad mix, and 10 more people may possibly be infected.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, loss of appetite, and a low grade fever.

“I don’t want to say it’s a good way to transmit diseases, but you do have to realize there is risk involved if you’re eating that raw food product. Ummm so things like salad, things like fruits you don’t cook them. We typically see different types of outbreaks with raw produce every year,” shares Laura Cronquist, an epidemiologist with the North Dakota Department of Health.

As of right now, none of the people in North Dakota have been hospitalized.