6 deaths, 241 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,885

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 241 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 89,788.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,885 as of December 19. That’s down 176 cases from December 18.

The daily positivity rate in Saturday’s report was 3.88%.

Of the new positives, 49 were found in Cass County. Burleigh County found 22 new cases. Stark County reported 16 new cases. Williams County added 15. Ward County reported 19. Morton County had 16 cases.

Below is the full list of new cases, county by county, listed in alphabetical order.

· Barnes County – 6

· Benson County – 1

· Billings County – 2

· Bottineau County – 3

· Bowman County – 4

· Burleigh County – 22

· Cass County – 49

· Cavalier County – 1

· Dickey County – 4

· Dunn County – 1

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 7

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 3

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 2

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County – 5

· Morton County – 16

· Mountrail County – 2

· Nelson County – 3

· Pembina County – 1

· Ramsey County – 4

· Ransom County – 4

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 7

· Rolette County – 10

· Stark County – 16

· Stutsman County – 16

· Towner County – 5

· Traill County – 1

· Walsh County – 2

· Ward County – 19

· Williams County – 15

Deaths

6 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County.

Man in his 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 70s from Walsh County.

A total of 1,231 people have died so far in North Dakota with COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 85,672 people are considered recovered from the 89,788 positive cases, an increase of 401 people from December 18.

Hospitalizations

154 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 19, up 10 from December 18.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.