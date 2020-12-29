6 deaths, 294 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,701

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 294 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on December 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 91,829.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,701 as of December 28. That’s down 177 cases from December 27.

Of the new positives:

71 were in Cass County

21 were in Burleigh County

20 were in Grand Forks County

35 were in Ward County

11 were in Morton County

9 were in Stark County

10 were in Williams County

Deaths

6 new deaths were reported, including 2 from Ward County:

Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County.

A total of 1,276 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,055 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 207 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 88,854 people are considered recovered from the 91,829 positive cases, an increase of 292 people from December 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 28 (292) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (294).

Hospitalizations

115 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 28, up 7 from December 27. A total of 3,533 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.