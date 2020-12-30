6 deaths, 375 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,821

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 375 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on December 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 92,201.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,821 as of December 29. That’s up 121 cases from December 28.

Of the new positives:

72 were in Cass County

35 were in Burleigh County

20 were in Grand Forks County

24 were in Ward County

15 were in Morton County

20 were in Stark County

20 were in Williams County

Deaths

6 new deaths were reported, including 2 from Burleigh County:

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Logan County.

Woman in her 100s from McLean County.

Woman in her 60s from McLean County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

A total of 1,282 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,070 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 212 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. There are no death records that are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 89,099 people are considered recovered from the 92,201 positive cases, an increase of 219 people from December 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 29 (219) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (375).

Hospitalizations

96 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 29, down 19 from December 28. A total of 3,542 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.