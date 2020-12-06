6 deaths, 474 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 4,969

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 474 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 82,981.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,969 as of December 5. That’s down 52 cases from December 4.

Of the new positives:

164 were in Cass County

80 were in Burleigh County

35 were in Ward County

6 were in Stark County

26 were in Grand Forks County

16 were in Morton County

18 were in Williams County

Deaths

6 new deaths were reported, including 3 in Stutsman County:

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cavalier County.

Man in his 50s from Grant County.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

A total of 1,013 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 843 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 146 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 24 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 76,999 people are considered recovered from the 82,981 positive cases, an increase of 523 people from December 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 5 (523) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (474).

Of the 4,969 active cases in North Dakota as of December 5:

Cass County: 1,133

Burleigh County: 716

Ward County: 422

Grand Forks County: 413

Morton County: 211

Stark County: 174

Williams County: 181

Hospitalizations

305 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 5, up 7 from December 4. A total of 2,880 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 17,612

Burleigh County: 12,445

Grand Forks County: 8,368

Ward County: 7,877

Morton County: 4,194

Stark County: 3,748

Williams County: 3,169

Mountrail County: 1,088

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 356,518 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 46 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.