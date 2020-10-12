6 deaths, 475 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 4,546

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 27,737.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,546 as of October 11. That’s up 120 cases from October 10.

Of the new positives, 48 were in Burleigh County and 12 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 13 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (90 new positives) and Grand Forks County (40 new positives) account for 27 percent of the new cases on October 11.

Williams County had 18, Stark County had 59 and Ward County had 35.

Deaths

Six new deaths were reported, including the youngest person to die in the North Dakota to date from COVID-19 complications:

A woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 345 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 230 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 56 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 59 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 22,846 people are considered recovered from the 27,737 positive cases, an increase of 243 people from October 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 11 (243) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (475).

Of the 4,546 active cases in North Dakota as of October 11, Burleigh County has 732 cases. Cass County has 902 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 311. Morton County has 262 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 11.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 11.

Stark County has 250, Ward County has 329 and Williams County has 287 active cases.

As of October 11, one county in North Dakota has no active cases: Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

158 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 11, an increase of 14 from October 10. A total of 1,099 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (6,535 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,707 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (4,719 cases) and Morton County (1,645 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,458 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,060, Ward County has 1,553 and Mountrail County has 360.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 260,339 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 232,602 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 11 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (12,321 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (7,916 cases) and household contact (4,356 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 32 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.