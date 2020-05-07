6 people positive for COVID-19 in recent Bismarck drive-through mass testing

A total of six people tested positive for COVID-19 following a drive-through mass testing event held May 2 at the Bismarck Civic Center.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health released the results Thursday.

The six positives out of all those tested represent a positive test rate of 1 percent.

Health officials have notified everyone tested of their results, and contact tracing has started for the six persons who tested positive.

“We have been working hard to close the loop on the community testing event we hosted this past Saturday,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. “Six individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and we’ve begun the process of contacting individuals identified as close contacts. We have also completed the notification process for individuals testing negative.”

All six of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic at time of the testing.

“Asymptomatic carriers can spread the virus rapidly throughout a community since they do not know they have the virus,” said Moch. “These asymptomatic positive test results emphasize how important it is for everyone to continue following the social distancing, handwashing and facial covering etiquette protocols we have been promoting over the past few months.”

Moch also emphasized even though the state has started to reopen, COVID-19 has not gone away.

“You may have it and not know it and very well may be passing it to someone in a vulnerable population,” Moch said.

Information about COVID-19 is available at www.bismarcknd.gov. You can also connect with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.