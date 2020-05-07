Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

6 people positive for COVID-19 in recent Bismarck drive-through mass testing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A total of six people tested positive for COVID-19 following a drive-through mass testing event held May 2 at the Bismarck Civic Center.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health released the results Thursday.

The six positives out of all those tested represent a positive test rate of 1 percent.

Health officials have notified everyone tested of their results, and contact tracing has started for the six persons who tested positive.

“We have been working hard to close the loop on the community testing event we hosted this past Saturday,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. “Six individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and we’ve begun the process of contacting individuals identified as close contacts. We have also completed the notification process for individuals testing negative.”

All six of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic at time of the testing.

“Asymptomatic carriers can spread the virus rapidly throughout a community since they do not know they have the virus,” said Moch. “These asymptomatic positive test results emphasize how important it is for everyone to continue following the social distancing, handwashing and facial covering etiquette protocols we have been promoting over the past few months.”

Moch also emphasized even though the state has started to reopen, COVID-19 has not gone away.

“You may have it and not know it and very well may be passing it to someone in a vulnerable population,” Moch said.

Information about COVID-19 is available at www.bismarcknd.gov. You can also connect with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health through FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler"

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

New Town Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Businesses"

CHI Williston New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Hub"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge