6-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck stalls traffic

Six cars were involved in two crashes on Monday while Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on the Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, troopers had a vehicle pulled over on I-94 around 4:23 p.m. on Monday with their emergency lights activated.

A 40-year-old man driving a Hyundai Elantra slowed down to pass the troopers. The Elantra was hit in the rear by a 72-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse was then hit in the rear by a 66-year-old woman driving a Toyota Highlander.

Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Equinox stopped behind that crash. A Dodge Durango, driven by a 52-year-old woman, stopped behind the Equinox. A 67-year-old man driving a Mitsubishi Galant hit the rear of the Durango, pushing it into the Equinox.

Troopers say traffic was diverted for about an hour while the scene was cleared. Only minor injuries were reported.

Charges are pending for the drivers of the Traverse and the Galant.