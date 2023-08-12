BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A 60-day period is now open for public comment on the Bismarck Police Department’s performance and quality of service.

The Accreditation Public Comment Portal will be open from August 7th to October 7th.

This is part of a new Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies process through which the Bismarck Police Department has been accredited since 1991.

According to the department’s Facebook post, it states, “It is during this time we ask the public to leave comments or suggestions for the police department.”

Law enforcement agencies must comply with more than 350 public safety standards to maintain its accreditation status.

To view the portal, head to https://cimrs2.calea.org/678 .