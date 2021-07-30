62-year-old Beulah grandmother returns from her 2nd No-Bull CrossFit Games

A 62-year-old Beulah grandmother returns from a second time to the No-Bull CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

Sue Lawson is the first cross-fit, woman-athlete to represent the state.

She competes in the Master’s division for contestants aged 60 to 64.

We covered the start of Lawson’s journey back in 2019 when she finished in fourth place. This year, she ranked 10th place out of 20 cross-fit competitors in her age group.

The games were held this week and athletes travel from across the world were on hand for the four-day event.

“To qualify is quite a shock and going is nerve-racking, but all of the ladies are in the same boat. You get in the crowds, they take you to your event, you do the best you can do, and once you get to that event the nerves kind of go away,” said Lawson.

Lawson is a grandmother of three and enjoys working out at Inspire Fitness in Beulah six times a week.

Her advice is to eat healthily and stay in shape.

She says this experience of a lifetime could not be possible without the help of her coach, Nate Brunsell.

