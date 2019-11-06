62-year-old bull rider hopes to win a world championship title

A local man hopes to win the world championship title of bull riding in a national competition. If that’s not a lofty enough goal, what you might find more remarkable is his age.

Lyle Hogue is 62 years old and is a bull rider.

“I am crazy but I am living the dream,” said Hogue.

That dream is winning a world championship title.

“This is what cowboys dream about all of our lives to be the world champion and I dreamt that when I was a kid to be a world champion and now I am pretty close to it,” said Hogue.

But sometimes that dream is a nightmare.

“When I fractured my pelvis I couldn’t walk for a month so stuff like that is going to happen,” said Hogue.

Born and raised in Wilton, Hogue has been participating in rodeos on and off since he was a kid. But when he turned 50 is when he went back at it.

“I heard about the old guys riding bulls and I was like no way I can’t believe it. So, my wife and I went down to Wyoming to go to my first Senior Rodeo.

And actually these old guys were getting on bulls,” said Hogue.

A year later, he joined the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association and the rest is history.

This year, he rode five out of seven bulls to qualify for the finals. Now, he is sitting in first place in the 60 and over bull riding category.



Hogue is the only North Dakota native riding in the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association this year. But world title or not, he plans on riding as long as he lives.

Hogue has been participating in the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association for 13 years. He will be competing for the world championship title this week in Oklahoma.