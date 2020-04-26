64 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 25; total statewide is 867

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 25, bringing the statewide total to 867. 

A woman in her 80’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions was reported as the single death from April 25.

326 people are considered recovered from the 867 positive cases. 17 total have died.

This means there are actually 524 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 25.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 25 (16) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (64).

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 25. A total of 71 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

17 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began. 

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or well more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (397 cases) and Grand Forks County (195 cases) account for 68 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 74.

Stark is fourth with 41 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 33 cases.

Morton County has 24 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 20,447 tests have been conducted to date, with 19,850 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (364 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (228 cases) and household contact (131 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

