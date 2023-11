BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Christmas is now fewer than 52 days away, but there’s something festive going on right now in the Capital City.

KX News met with Laura Ressler at Roberts Floral, who says November 3 marks the beginning of their 65th annual Christmas open house.

They celebrated the occasion with a snack night, and on November 11 from 10-11:30 a.m., they’ll be hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus.

To celebrate the holiday season, they also have sales on Christmas trees and decor.