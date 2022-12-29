NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state of North Dakota, 66 languages are spoken here.

North Dakota has the highest percentage of German, Icelandic and Norwegian speakers in the entire United States.

So, when law enforcement has to work with these non-English speaking individuals, it can get difficult.

To help, the Justice Department is launching a new program. The Law Enforcement Language Access Initiative is a nationwide effort, helping law enforcement provide language assistance to limited English-speaking people. The program will help law enforcement work with the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices here in the state to better train and provide help for our officers and deputies – in terms of foreign language preparation.

“Promoting language access helps ensure that all communities, including crime victims, are able to access the help and support of law enforcement regardless of their English proficiency,” says Kristen Clark, Assistant Attorney General.

Through the program, North Dakota will receive the necessary resources to help law enforcement work with any language that comes their way.