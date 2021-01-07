68 arrests made during Capitol riot, including at least 1 North Dakotan

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In a series of tweets, the Metropolitan Police Department, in Washington, D.C., says its officers made 68 arrests related to the U.S. Capitol riots as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, including at least one North Dakotan.

Of the 68 arrests, one was from D.C.; 11 from MD and VA; and 50 from other states, including: PA, NC, MI, OR, NY, CT, AZ, MS, FL, GA, WI, CA, CO, WY, MA, IL, WV and ND.

Six people arrested had no fixed addresses.

Due to the significant interest for information related to the incidents in and around the US Capitol, this thread will be updated with pertinent information. pic.twitter.com/docEDp7ZcQ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

The tweets didn’t specify how many North Dakotans were arrested, only that at least one was. KX News is working to find out the exact number and details related to the arrest(s).

The police department said along with the arrests, 56 officers were injured, two were hospitalized, six firearms were recovered and two pipe bombs were recovered as well.

Four people died, including 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, MD who died of a gunshot wound; and 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA; 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA who all suffered medical emergencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.