69 Years of the St. Mary’s Carnival

The annual St. Mary’s Carnival is back for its 69th year.

It won’t be long before the empty halls are chock full of kids. But before doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m., volunteers spent several days putting this all together: 1,300 dedicated people to be exact.

Mike Wolf has been donating his time here for 38 years. He said the volunteers are what makes this carnival so great.

And, the carnival looks nothing like it used to decades ago. He said all of the booths used to be reconstructed every year by hauling in 2x4s.

“It’s the comradery of everyone getting together. Sometimes you see people who come to the carnival that you might not see all year long, but they come every single year,” Wolf shared.

Admission to the carnival is free. The only cost is the food.

Head out to the old St. Mary’s academy this weekend. Activities are in full swing until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.