69th Bomb Squadron returns home from 9 month deployment

Monday was an especially exciting day at Minot Air Force Base. The 69th Bomb Squadron returned from a nine-month deployment in Guam. KX News was there to capture all of the hugs, kisses and happy tears. 

“Welcome home! Yay!” said Asheley Lefors.

Lefors has waited 290 days to see her husband, Master Sgt. Robert Lefors. He’s one of 237 people who came home to Minot on Monday.

This is the fifth deployment they’ve been through, and she said it’s the longest and most unique one because of COVID-19. 

“The airmen are all walking in a line off the plane and you’re trying to find your loved one there and as soon as you see them, you get to run up to them and grab ’em,” Lefors said.

“And this time, it’s like, they’re going to find me in a sea of cars, so it’s a little different. It’s not so intense and high-emotions. But it’s still exciting.”

Their three teenagers are also in for a surprise. 

“They don’t know he’s coming home today, so they’re going to be ecstatic,” Lefors said.

290 days is a long time — no matter how old, or young, you are. 

The 69th Bomb Squadron executed 2,100 flight hours over 352 sorties and 109 higher-headquarters directed missions. 

