6th Annual Festival of Trees in Minot

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is Christmas, and one organization is helping you get in the holiday spirit.

The Dakota Hope Clinic will hold its annual Festival of Trees, which is one of its biggest fundraisers. Many Christmas items will be sold by live or silent auction, all in effort to raise money for the clinic which gives alternate options to women who are pregnant.

We spoke to one organizer who said this is one way to raise money and get everyone ready for the holiday season.

“The purpose of this is our way to give back to the community. Some of these trees, people end up donating back to people in our community. So it’s all about giving back to people in our community and raising money for operating cost for the clinic,” said Amanda Olson, event organizer.

The clinic raises about $150,000 in fundraising events a year. Festival of Trees comes in second for fundraising.

If you want to help support the clinic and enjoy a day of fun with the family, you can head to the State Fair Center tomorrow. Things kick off at 10 a.m.