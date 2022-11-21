BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Sacred Pipe Resource Center will be hosting the sixth annual Native Arts, Crafts, and Entrepreneur Fair again on Small Business Saturday — Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center, Exhibit Hall C.

According to a news release, Cheryl Kary, executive director of the Sacred Pipe Resource Center, says the event has grown from four vendors in the first year to 30 vendors this year.

“We are so excited about the growth of the event,” said Kary, “and how many artists and small business owners are choosing to get involved and help support each other.”

Kary says the event is a perfect place to get one-of-a-kind, handmade items.

“The artists we have at this event provide everything from beaded items of every kind, starquilts, ribbon skirts, household items, floral arrangements, custom t-shirts, traditional foods, hand-painted cards, and so much more. You definitely want to shop here,” Kary added.

Shawna Fricke, the coordinator of the event as well as a presenting artist herself, says she’s excited to be part of the event and to see how it’s grown.

“We have so much talent in this region,” Fricke said, “and it’s great to have a place to showcase all of that.”

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center is a local non-profit serving the American Indian urban tribal population in Bismarck-Mandan-Lincoln and also coordinates the local Native American Arts Council for area Native artists to help promote and preserve traditional and contemporary arts.

For more information, or if you have any questions about the workshop, contact Cheryl Kary at (701) 426-1315.