GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are inviting people to join them on Nov. 3 in Grand Forks for the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented.

The daylong event will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery through sharing stories, creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community and eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

“We continue to build on the message that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have to end the stigma surrounding addiction,” Kathryn said in a press release. “Bringing this experience to the community of Grand Forks will allow us to lift up more faces and voices of recovery and inspire people to know that recovery from addiction is possible.”

There are opportunities to volunteer and the event is free and open to anyone.