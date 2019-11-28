6th Annual Turkey Trot

It was a perfect morning for a jog. And hundreds took advantage of that opportunity for this year’s Turkey Trot.

Over 400 people came out to the 6th annual Magic City Turkey Trot, a 1-mile fun run/walk and 5k run/walk.

The trot is a fundraiser for the Magic City Figure Skating synchro team to cover the cost when traveling for competitions.

We spoke with a few runners who said supporting the team wasn’t the only reason they came out.



“I really enjoy running, but I really really love eating pie. So this kind of balances it out,” says Tim Baumann.

“Oh most certainly. You made it worthwhile. It’s like oh I can pork out, and have a good time on top of it,” added Tracy Vetter.



The turkey trot raised close to 15,000 dollars. The money will be used to help cover costs when the team is traveling for competitions.