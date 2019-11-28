6th Annual Turkey Trot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was a perfect morning for a jog. And hundreds took advantage of that opportunity for this year’s Turkey Trot.

Over 400 people came out to the 6th annual Magic City Turkey Trot, a 1-mile fun run/walk and 5k run/walk.

The trot is a fundraiser for the Magic City Figure Skating synchro team to cover the cost when traveling for competitions.

We spoke with a few runners who said supporting the team wasn’t the only reason they came out.

“I really enjoy running, but I really really love eating pie. So this kind of balances it out,” says Tim Baumann.

“Oh most certainly. You made it worthwhile. It’s like oh I can pork out, and have a good time on top of it,” added Tracy Vetter.

The turkey trot raised close to 15,000 dollars. The money will be used to help cover costs when the team is traveling for competitions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"

Healthy Eating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Eating"

Bell Ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bell Ringers"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Dickens Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickens Festival"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge