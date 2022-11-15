MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An area foundation kicked off its annual holiday fundraiser on Tuesday, in which organizations in 11 counties are being blessed with donations, twice.

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation’s Twice Blessed Campaign runs through December 31.

The foundation matches donations of up to $331,000 to the 83 agencies and food pantries chosen.

The foundation’s president says it feels great to help out.

“To know that we’re able to help them with their programs, really the organizations out there are doing all the hard boots on the groundwork to make sure people in our region have better health, have better mental, physical, spiritual, emotional well-being, and for us to be able to spread those dollars out to them so that they can complete their mission, is such a good feeling,” said Shelly Weppler.

In 2021, they received $1.2 million in donations through the Twice Blessed Campaign.