E-3 Sentries from Oklahoma’s Tinker Air Force Base have temporarily relocated to Minot Air Force Base due to severe weather in the area.

In Seminole, Oklahoma, which is about an hour away from Oklahoma County where Tinker AFB is located, significant damage was reported. The National Weather Service said it found the damage was from an EF2 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 135 mph.

The seven aircraft and aircrews moved to Minot as a part of its normal weather relocation plans to avoid the possibility of damage during a tornado watch.











Courtesy: Minot AFB

The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft. It helps provide a real-time picture of a battlespace to the Joint Air Operations Center.