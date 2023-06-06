MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Seven people were arrested after a raid at a home in SE Minot.

According to court documents, the raid happened on May 30. The Ward County Narcotics Task Force, along with other local agencies, found several narcotics — including six ounces of pink/purple fentanyl powder.

An affidavit states that the Minot Swat Team assisted the Ward County Narcotics Task Force in executing a search warrant at home in the 400 Block of 11th Ave SE, where they arrested seven people — 50-year-old James Robb, 36-year-old Douglas Woodfork, 38-year-old Jacqueline White Eagle, 26-year-old Kayla Woodfork, and 25-year-old Dustin Eells, all from Minot. Along with two men from Washington State, Lawrence Brown, and Dumont Whitt.

All seven are charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, a class A felony, and intent to deliver cocaine, a class B felony.

After searching the home investigators say, in addition to the pink/purple fentanyl powder, they found 3.5 ounces of M30 fentanyl tablets, one ounce of cocaine, magic mushrooms, marijuana, cash, a digital scale, and a firearm.

A North Dakota BCI Detective estimates the street value of the drugs seized at around $70,000. The co-defendant’s pretrial hearings are scheduled for July 6.