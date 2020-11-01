7 deaths, 1,128 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,370

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 1,128 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 31, bringing the total positives since testing began to 45,043.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,370 as of October 31. That’s up 511 cases from October 30.

Of the new positives, 175 were in Burleigh County and 62 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 12 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (182 new positives) and Grand Forks County (104 new positives) account for 25 percent of the new cases on October 31.

Williams County had 22, Stark County had 35 and Ward County had 164.

Deaths

Seven new deaths were reported:

· Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

· Man in his 90s from Cass County.

· Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 80s from Steele County.

· Man in his 80s from Stutsman County

A total of 531 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 395 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 84 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 52 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 36,5142 people are considered recovered from the 45,043 positive cases, an increase of 609 people from October 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 31 (609) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,128).

Of the 8,370 active cases in North Dakota as of October 31, Burleigh County has 1,273 cases. Cass County has 1,356 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 948. Morton County has 408 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 31.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 20 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 31.

Stark County has 214, Ward County has 1,158 and Williams County has 283 active cases.

As of October 31, every county in the state except Slope County has an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

200 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 31, up 7 from October 30. A total of 1,634 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (9,930 cases) and Grand Forks County (4,624 cases) account for 32 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (7,486 cases) and Morton County (2,552 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,989 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,473, Ward County has 3,586 and Mountrail County has 581.

Other Data

A total of 295,793 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 250,744 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 15 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (19,626 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (11,297 cases) and household contact (6,872 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 37 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.