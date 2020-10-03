7 deaths, 443 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,784

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 443 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 23,134.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,784 as of October 2. That’s up 45 cases from October 1.

Of the new positives, 71 were in Burleigh County and 27 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 22 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 19, Stark County had 94 and Ward County had 15.

Deaths

Seven new deaths were reported:

Man in his 40s from Bottineau County with no underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Foster County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Sargent County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 271 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 188 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 40 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 43 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 19,079 people are considered recovered from the 23,134 positive cases, an increase of 388 people from October 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 2 (388) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (443).

Of the 3,784 active cases in North Dakota as of October 2, Burleigh County has 676 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 664 active cases and Grand Forks County has 211. Morton County has 240 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 2.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 2.

Stark County has 230, Ward County has 231 and Williams County has 257 active cases.

All 53 counties in North Dakota have at least one active case of COVID-19 as of October 2.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

100 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 2, a decrease of 11 from October 1. A total of 912 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (5,595 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,362 cases) account for 34 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,983 cases) and Morton County (1,406 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,173 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,792, Ward County has 1,205 and Mountrail County has 283.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 246,006 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 224,872 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 9 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (10,088 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (6,955 cases) and household contact (3,650 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 31 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.