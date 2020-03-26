7 new COVID-19 cases added in ND; total statewide is now 52

COVID-19 test numbers from the North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning indicate 7 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, raising the state’s total positive number of COVID-19 cases to 52.

A child under 10 in Mcintosh County is among the new cases.

Also, a total of 10 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

Burleigh County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 22.

Morton County is second with 8 cases.

Other counties include Cass with 6 cases, Ramsey, Stark and Ward with 3 cases each, Pierce with 2 cases, and Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh and Walsh counties with 1 case each.

According to the numbers, more cases now are the result of community spread (22 cases) than travel-related (19 cases), with several sources of infection in 8 cases still under investigation.

A total of 2,091 tests have been conducted to date.

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A second batch of test results will be released this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.