MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 70-year-old Mandan man, Roger Anderson, was killed on September 1 after officers responded to a possible injury crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the 1500 block of River Drive NE in Mandan.

According to the Mandan Police Department, Anderson officers responded to the scene and began administering medical aid to Anderson. The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old Mandan resident, was also on the scene.

Anderson was quickly taken to a Bismarck hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are actively investigating the incident and are attempting to determine the cause of Anderson’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today, September 5.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.