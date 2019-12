Another 7,000 wreaths were placed this morning at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, south of Mandan.

1,200 people came out to honor our state’s finest.

The local Civil Air Patrol squadron has made it their duty to cover the cemetery each year. Their ultimate goal is to completely cover the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery with wreaths, something they were able to achieve for the first time in 2014.

The Bismarck Civil Air Patrol starts collecting wreath sponsorships in November.