BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Larks are teaming up with 701 Cycle & Sport to give the community a day to ski for free at Huff Hills Ski Area.

According to a news release, the free ski day is on Saturday, February 11 from 1:30-5 p.m.

Members of the community can get one free half-day lift pass when they go to 701 Cycle & Sport and spend a minimum of $25. Every $25 spent is another free half-day ski pass, typically a half-day pass at Huff Hills is $34.

This weekend marks 701 Cycle & Sport and Epic Sport’s 20th anniversary, so the store is celebrating all weekend with “701 Snowfest,” which is going to feature three days of events from Friday through Sunday.

“701 Cycle & Sport has been proud to be a part of the Bismarck-Mandan cycling community for the past 2o years and we are excited to be bringing the stoke throughout the winter months now with skis and snowboards,” said Marketing & Event Coordinator, Melissa Marquardt. “We love what we do and are passionate about helping people find new ways to enjoy all seasons in North Dakota. Cheers to another 20 years!”

Friday, 701 Cycle & Sport will have a party from 5-9 p.m. with music, food, and drinks.

Saturday, they’re going to spend a full day at Huff Hills with ski demos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Larks FREE Ski Day from 1:20-5 p.m., a park competition from 2-4 p.m., and Night Jam Under the Lights from 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, they will have a Snowflakes to Sprockets Downhill Fat Bike Race, and riders can pre-register here.

The Larks 2023 season will begin at home on May 29 against the Duluth Huskies. Visit the Larks website for more information about becoming a Flock Member, but act fast, 88% of these memberships are sold.