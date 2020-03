A 71-year-old man is dead after he ran off the roadway about six miles south of Lincoln, entered a ditch and struck a tree causing severe damage to the front of the vehicle on Monday.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. It is believed the driver had a medical episode while driving, which led to the crash.

The man died at the scene. The crash is under investigation with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.