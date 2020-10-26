72 North Dakota soldiers are headed to Washington D.C.

The North Dakota National Guard had a unique send off today for the Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment.

A representative with the National Guard tells KX News, once Burleigh County was put in the high-risk category for coronavirus, they decided to move usually large ceremony virtual. Even families watched from home.

These soldiers are headed to Washington D.C. the 1st week of November as a part of a national aviation mission.

72 guardsmen will be in charge of 12 Black Hawk helicopters over the course of this 9-month mission.

This is the Charlie Company’s 3rd mobilization since 2009. The regiment was in Iraq from 2009 to 2010, earning the Meritorious Unit Commendation for outstanding service.

