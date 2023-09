WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department was called out to Harmon Park Wednesday morning at 7:36 a.m. after getting a report of an unresponsive male.

According to Williston Police’s Facebook page, a 72-year-old male was located by officers and medical personnel.

He was unresponsive and brought to CHI St. Alexius, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department does not suspect foul play and says there is no known threat to the public.