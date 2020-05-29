74-year-old man from Fullerton dies in crash in Lamoure County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A 74-year-old man died on Thursday after he lost control of his tractor when going down a sloped roadway in Lamoure County.

The man was driving down the sloped roadway when his 1972 Allis Chalmers tractor and 1976 International Harvester Pickup started to sway, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

He lost control and the units separated, with the tractor rolling in a ditch. He was ejected. The pickup also continued into a ditch and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Thursday, May 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

IT Department Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "IT Department Money"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28"

Kids and Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids and Mental Health"

BCBSND Partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCBSND Partnership"

Volunteers turned Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers turned Friends"

Stimulus Debit Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Debit Cards"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/28"

Thursday's Forecast: cooler & windy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: cooler & windy"

Life Hacks: FRUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: FRUIT"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge