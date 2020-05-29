74-year-old man from Fullerton dies in crash in Lamoure County

A 74-year-old man died on Thursday after he lost control of his tractor when going down a sloped roadway in Lamoure County.
The man was driving down the sloped roadway when his 1972 Allis Chalmers tractor and 1976 International Harvester Pickup started to sway, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
He lost control and the units separated, with the tractor rolling in a ditch. He was ejected. The pickup also continued into a ditch and came to rest on its wheels.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.