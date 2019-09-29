7th Annual Diabetes Walk in Fort Berthold

The Fort Burthold Diabetes Program organization is taking strides to fight diabetes, literally. It’s a treatable disease, and today, they hosted a 5K and 10K walk in New Town to raise money and awareness.

According to the CDC and the American Diabetes Association,

Native Americans have a greater chance of getting diabetes than any other racial group in the United States. Creating kidney failure and many other health issues.

Nearly one hundred people of the Fort Berthold community and surrounding areas gathered around the starting line to promote healthy living habits in the fight against diabetes.

We spoke with Jared Eagle, Director for Fort Bertholds Diabetes Program and he said this. “We’re having our seventh annual five k/ten k. It’s the first year we’ve done it in September we usually hold it during the Little Show Pow Wow. Basically, the purpose of it is give an opportunity for people to participate in the local 5k/10k instead of having to go to Bismark or Minot and get some more exercise.”

Some participants used the day as a way to break the routine from their normal work out schedule.

We spoke with Nyamka Reese, a participant of the race and she said this. “I’ve been running on the treadmill like just working out for a while and then I saw the poster and then thought, oooh, this will be pretty fun just to run you know for fun.”

Whether for fun or to begin a healthier lifestyle, they did not let the weather stop them.

“It’s pretty chilly outside, but I’m really excited so when I start running it’ll probably be easier.” Reese said.

Jared Eagle went on to say the weather kept some people home, but the overall turnout was great.