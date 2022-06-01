On June 4, Mandan tractor fans will soon be taking a cruise for a good cause at the seventh annual Tractor Trek To Benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.

The group of trekking tractors will travel along the highway for about 14 miles, covering the distance from the home of Perry Schlosser to the nearby Harmon Lake and back again. Following the Tractor Trek’s return to the Schlosser house, there will be a tractor show and silent auction on-site.

The event is open to the public, and other tractors are more than welcome to join the trek. There is a $25 participation fee for each tractor involved in the event. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

A portion of all money received through registration and other donations will be used to benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, which provided financial support to help reduce the stress that cancer places on patients and their families.

The Tractor Trekkers hope to promote the cause of the BCCF and raise awareness of the work they do for cancer-stricken patients and families around the area.

For more information about the Bismarck Cancer Center and its support foundation, visit its website. For registration and Tractor Trek information, call Schlosser at 701-220-0467.